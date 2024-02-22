Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Posters Unite the Teams and... Slimer?!

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire brings the team together with Slimer for a new poster. Paul Rudd is front and center flanked by Bill Murray and Finn Wolfhard. McKenna Grace and Slimer aren't that far away from the thick of things either. It's interesting to see how much this ensemble cast has grown over the years. Yes, the classic Ghostbusters are always a delight to see. But, the newbies are not shooed away on this new poster. It's a very heroic feel as Garraka, the new franchise big bad looms in the middle. As the Echo-1 speeds toward the epicenter of this ice storm that has gripped New York City. Check out the poster from Fandango for yourself down below.

Other posters show off other malevolent forces like Sewer Dragon. One of the images even centers the new members of the team and their bright red jackets. It's clear that Sony Pictures heard how much audiences enjoyed Ghostbusters: Afterlife and intends on making things even sweeter for the fans itching for classic franchise touches. Returning to the firehouse and NYC is just the tip of the iceberg. So, while Slimer, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Akyroyd and Annie Pots are fun additions, more surprises hide under that ice.

(Photo: Fandango/Sony Pictures)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Soundtrack

Ghostbusters: Afterlife saw McKenna Grace take the spotlight as Phoebe, the granddaughter of Egon Spengler. Her song, "Haunted House", was a surprise addition to the movie's soundtrack. Could she be cooking up another song for the sequel? ComicBook.com chatted with Grace during MegaCon Orlando recently. We had to ask about her chances, and it sounds like there could be something in the works.

"I wish. I mean, I would love to," Grace smiled when the question was asked. "I am releasing a song around that time and figuring it out. And I mean, I don't know what I am supposed to say or I'm not supposed to, but I am trying to work on releasing a song around then. But unfortunately, I don't think that it'll tie with Frozen Empire, but you never know. I didn't know 'Haunted House' was going to end up in Ghostbusters."

Some say the world will end in fire, some say in ice.

#Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is exclusively in movie theaters March 22. pic.twitter.com/qbCFdbR1Fk — Fandango (@Fandango) February 22, 2024

"No, I didn't even know if I was ever going to release that song," Grace added. "It was just a song, and I wasn't ready to be releasing music. I wasn't. I mean, I only just feel like I'm kind of figuring out music, it's such a different profession. But I sent the song to Jason Reitman and I was like, 'Hey, how's this song? Would you ever want to direct a music video or anything?' He's like, 'Oh my God, yeah, I love it. I'd be down. I'm so busy right now, but do you think I could try this in the credits of Ghostbusters?'"

What Is The Plot Of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Sony has a brand-new description for the movie: "In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts. The movie is produced by Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman and Jason Blumenfeld. Executive producers include Aykroyd, Gil Kenan, JoAnn Perritano, Amie Karp, Erica Mills and Eric Reich.

Do you love these Ghostbusters posters? Let us know down in the comments!