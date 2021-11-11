Ghostbusters Plasma Series Adds Slime Glow Figures and a Mini-Pufts Army

Hasbro has released a new wave of 6-inch figures in their Ghostbusters Plasma series in celebration of Ghostbusers Day 2021. The Plasma Series launched last year with premium figures of the 1984 Ghostbusters cast, but these versions feature a glow-in-the-dark "slimed" deco. They also released 3-packs of mini Stay Puft marshmallow men inspired by the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie.

Pre-orders for the Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore GITD Plasma series Ghostbusters figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $26.99 each with a release date set for October. Previous Hasbro Plasma Series Ghostbusters figures and the neutrona wand replica are also available to order via that link. The images here are digital renders, but the previous figures will give you a pretty good idea about what to expect.

The Mini-Puft pack features three 3.5-inch Plasma Series Mini-Pufts with different facial expressions that you can use to build your own Mini-Puft army. The pack available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $26.99 with a release date set for February. These figures are not to be confused with the lower quality 1.5-inch Mini-Pufts that Hasbro debuted back in April.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will see a new generation of characters, including Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children, gearhead son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and science whiz daughter Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), who have familial ties to late founding Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). When they notice something strange in their neighborhood of Summerville, Oklahoma, the kids team with seismologist and summer school teacher (and Ghostbusters fanboy) Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd) to investigate.

Starring Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens only in theaters on November 11.

