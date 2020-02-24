Toy Fair 2020: Ghostbusters Plasma Series Includes a Neutrona Wand Replica From Afterlife

At New York Toy Fair 2020, Hasbro unveiled a new Ghostbusters Plasma Series line of high-end collectibles that will include action figures and roleplay accessories with premium detail and character likenesses. Think a Star Wars The Black Series line – but for Ghostbusters fans. These toys will launch right around the time that Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on July 10th, so the timing is right to launch this new collection.

The Toy Fair 2020 Ghostbusters Plasma Series launch featured action figure releases of Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Winston Zeddemore, Egon Spengler, Dana Barret, and Gozer as they appeared in the original 1984 film. Collecting all of the figures in the collection will allow you to build a bonus Terror Dog figure, so Hasbro is also dipping into their Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure range for inspiration on this line.

In addition to the figures, Hasbro also released a a Neutrona Wand replica that covers the same territory as Hasbro’s Marvel Legends series line of premium roleplay gear. According to Hasbro, the replica is based on Egon’s Neutrona Wand as it will appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife (the loss of Egon Spengler / Harold Ramis is said to be the focus of the upcoming film). Features include LEDs, authentic sound effects, motorized vibrations, and four modes: Proton Stream, Slime Blower, Stasis Stream, and Meson Collider.

If you’re interested in picking up items in Hasbro’s Ghostbusters Plasma Series line, you can start that process now. Pre-orders are live via the following retailers:

Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler’s Neutrona Wand ($99.99): Pre-order at Entertainment Earth – free shipping in August

Ghostbusters Plasma Series Action Figures ($19.99): Pre-order on Amazon and Entertainment Earth – free shipping in June

