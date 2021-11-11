Ghostbusters: Afterlife Reveals Stay-Puft Surprise Figures Coming Soon

Earlier this week came the first clip from the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife and with it confirmation of the return of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man for the new film. In an inverse to the 1984 version however this time he won't be the size of a building but will be a tiny mischievous little stinker, and there's more than one this time. The clip revealed all of the little Pufts running around and causing mayhem in a store and to tie-in to the film's upcoming release there will be grab bag mini-Pufts available in stores this fall. Hasbro has revealed the full lost of 1.5-inch Mini-Puft figures which will be sold for $5.39 apiece in blind bags modeled after marshmallow containers.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Originally scheduled for 2020 the film was previously pushed to a summer 2021 release before being shifted to its current release date, on November 11th.

Check out the official images of the Mini-Pufts below!