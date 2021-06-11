Ghostbusters-Themed Twinkies Being Released in Honor of Afterlife

✖

In honor of the release of the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Hostess is once again embracing the spirit of the franchise by delivering limited-edition Twinkies honoring the new film, featuring fruit-flavored filling. Fans of the franchise know that this is a perfect pairing, as the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot also earned honorary Twinkies, with those treats featuring a neon-green filling and earning the "Key Lime Slime" flavor. The release of promotional tie-in products also builds excitement that the new film will finally be landing in theaters, as it was originally slated to debut last year and now currently holds a June 11th release date.

The "Ghostbuster Munch Madness Twinkies" were spotted for sale on the Farm and Fleet website, with the treats described, "Hostess Ghostbusters Twinkies need no introduction. Live Your Mostess with one sweet bite at a time of creamy, cakey, golden goodness. These treats aren't just for dessert. They're perfect for picking up on your way out the door, or grabbing one to enjoy a quiet moment."

As if being a delicious treat isn't enough of a reason to seek out these Twinkies, a famous scene in the original Ghostbusters uses the dessert to explain a complex phenomenon.

In the scene, Harold Ramis' Egon Spengler notes how there is a spike in psychokinetic energy in the New York area, leaving Ernie Hudson's Winston Zeddemore to ask what the spike means. As Spengler holds the Twinkie, noting that it represents the normal amount of such energy in the region, he explains that the spike would represent a Twinkie that was 35-feet long and weighed 600 pounds. Zeddemore famously replies, "That's a big Twinkie."

While Spengler is then able to eat the Twinkie, the supernatural threats in the film aren't as easily eradicated.

The original Ghostbusters film would go on to inspire the animated series The Real Ghostbusters, which then inspired Hi-C to debut their Ecto Cooler drink. This product was a relaunch of their Citrus Cooler flavor, though it was given a bright-green appearance and had Slimer emblazoned on the packaging. Thanks to the success of the animated series and Ghostbusters II, as well as the drink independently becoming a hit, Ecto Cooler was produced until the mid-'90s. The drink was then rebranded as Shoutin’ Orange Tangergreen, then renamed again a decade later as Crazy Citrus Cooler.

Ecto Cooler was revived in all its bright-green glory for the 2016 Ghostbusters for a limited time.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on June 11th.

Will you be tracking down these Twinkies? Let us know in the comments below!