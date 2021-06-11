Ghostbusters Fan Sets New Guinness World Record For Largest Collection Of Memorabilia

✖

Robert O’Connor ain't afraid of no ghosts. Guinness World Records has announced that the Ohio resident now holds the official Guinness World Records title of the largest collection of Ghostbusters memorabilia with 1,221 Ghostbusters collectibles, with the record being confirmed by the organization earlier this summer. O'Connor revealed that his interest in the film came after seeing the original movie when he was just four years old and that his first piece Stay Puft Marshmallow Man made by Kenner. Apparently the most expensive pieces in the collection is a complete series of the Kenner Ghostbusters Ecto Glows figures (on card and un-punched for you toy nerds) but he also has a Ghostbusters 2 LP soundtrack signed by actors Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

"(Ghsotbusters) allowed me to escape from reality and be that character I saw in the movies," O'Connor said. "I was able to enjoy being a kid and with Ghostbusters you didn’t need to be strong, fast, or have a super power. You just had to have courage to fight the unknown... I started this collection for myself alone. I took something I love and built what I believe to be a great collection, and decided after all these years to share it with the world.”

Great trapping by Bobby O'Connor from the Northeast Ohio Ghostbusters (@NeoGhostbuster)! Congratulations on the Guinness World Record! 🏆https://t.co/2F4zrM9x2F pic.twitter.com/Q7PYJxihFA — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) October 30, 2020

O'Connor confirmed that his wife "pleads" with him to not buy more Ghostbusters merch but said, “I actively look on the internet, local flea markets, local toy shops, and even on rare occurrences I’ll find something at a grocery store.” He also revealed he's already begun collecting items related to next year's new movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which would have already been released this year (with no doubt plenty of merch) but is now set to arrive in 2021.

The new films tars Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Bokeem Woodbine, and Paul Rudd, all of which are newcomers to the franchise, but unlike the 2016 feature film will continue the story of the first two moviers and bring back original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. Directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman who helmed the first two movies, the film was was pushed back to March 5, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now set to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021.