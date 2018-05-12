‘G.I. Joe’ Snake Eyes Spinoff Movie in Development

Despite the fact that the beloved G.I. Joe action figures and animated series have yet to spawn a successful film franchise, one of its most popular characters is in line for a solo spinoff.

According to a new report from THR, Paramount has decided to put a Snake Eyes-centric spinoff movie into development. The studio is currently engaged in talks with Evan Spiliotopoulos, writer of Beaty and the Beast and The Huntsman: Winter’s War, to pen the film’s script. Earlier this week, Spiliotopoulos was hired to write the Bright sequel for Netflix and David Ayer.

The report also states that Brian Goldner will be one of the solo movie’s producers.

This solo movie arrives as the third live action G.I. Joe movie in the last ten years. Paramount produced both G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra in 2009, and G.I. Joe: Retaliation in 2013. Neither movie was well received by critics, nor did they perform all that well at the box office.

Both films did feature Snake Eyes however, each time being played by Ray Park. The actor is also known for his roles as Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, and Toad in X-Men.

Though Snake Eyes never speaks or reveals his face, he’s easily one of the most popular characters in the entire G.I. Joe lore. His main story points include his relationship with Scarlett, his rivalry with brother-turned-assassin Storm Shadow, and his adventures with his pet wolf, Timber.

Are you excited for a Snake Eyes solo film? Will this be the fresh start that the G.I. Joe franchise desperately needs?