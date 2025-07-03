Jurassic World Rebirth Fans Defy Critics With Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score

Jurassic Park was a critical success when it hit theaters in 1993. Unfortunately, though, the franchise has seen a continual decline in critical acclaim with each new installment. Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest installment in the long-running franchise, is the latest to connect with critics having pulled in a “Rotten” 52% on Rotten Tomatoes after two hundred reviews. Interestingly, though, while the film has proven to be a miss among critics, fans appear to have a much better response to the new film. With over a thousand verified fan ratings, Rebirth has earned an impressive 73% audience rating on the site’s Popcorn Meter.

The movie opened on Wednesday ahead of the holiday weekend, taking in $30 million. This marked a franchise best, giving Jurassic World Rebirth the franchise’s biggest Wednesday debut to date. According to the latest box office estimates, Jurassic World Rebirth is currently on track to earn $133.5 million over the course of the 5-day holiday weekend. Working against the movie, though, is not only the low critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, but also the B CinemaScore. For comparison’s sake, the last Jurassic World movie, Jurassic World Dominion, earned an A- CinemaScore, while the critically panned The Lost World: Jurassic Park earned a CinemaScore of B+.

The critical consensus for Jurassic World Rebirth is that the latest installment fails to do anything new with the long-running franchise. Critics have noted the film’s well-constructed action pieces and the impressive use of the dinosaurs but notes that it often feels like much of the same in a franchise that is now seven films deep. However, fans seem to feel the movie is an exciting, but sometimes terrifying, return to a franchise that has been dominating the big screen for decades. It’s a rare instance in which the poor critical reception is all but drowned out in favor of fans who are happy to enjoy a movie that seeks to serve as the perfect summer blockbuster.

Jurassic Park, which premiered in 1993, was a surprise box office smash. The film, which earned a 91% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, managed to earn an impressive $357 million at the domestic box office, spawning a franchise that would thrive for decades to come. The most recent trilogy, Jurassic World, managed to earn $1 billion worldwide with each installment, proving there was plenty of life still left in this prehistoric franchise.

Jurassic World Rebirth somewhat continues the story told within the Jurassic World trilogy, while introducing a brand-new cast of characters. The film features an A-list cast that includes the likes of Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, and Ed Skrein as Bobby Atwater. It was directed by franchise newcomer Gareth Edwards from a script by David Koepp. While a sequel to Jurassic World Rebirth has not yet been announced, the ending of the movie does leave the door open for further installments.

Jurassic World Rebirth is now playing exclusively in theaters. If you need a refresher before you go watch Jurassic World Rebirth, all of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies are streaming on Peacock.