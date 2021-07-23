G.I. Joe and Transformers Producer Says a Crossover Movie Is "Inevitable"

✖

There has been a lot of talk lately about major franchise crossover, with a Jurassic World/Fast & Furious dominating the news cycle from time to time. While there are obviously questions about whether or not that could eventually happen in the future, there's another potential crossover that makes a lot more sense on paper: G.I. Joe and Transformers. Not only do both properties share a home with Hasbro and Paramount, but they've had a long history of crossing over with one another in comics and TV. Making it happen in a live-action format wouldn't be all that difficult.

It may seem far-fetched to some, but those behind the scenes believe it's bound to happen at some point. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, architect for the G.I. Joe and Transformers film franchises, recently spoke to Uproxx about Snake Eyes, the upcoming G.I. Joe origin story and reboot, and he was asked about a possible crossover between the two properties.

"You know, the truth of matter is, the studio has always been against that," di Bonaventura said. "Every regime that’s been at Paramount is against it because it’s taking two franchises and making them one, but I think it’s inevitable."

According to di Bonaventura, a crossover will happen at some point, no matter how many times it has been shot down in the past. There's no telling who will be the one to crack the code on exactly how to bring the properties together, but it could very well be a filmmaker that's already involved with Transformers.

Steven Caple Jr., director of Creed II, is currently helming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Caple has apparently been interested in finding a way to connect the Transformers universe with G.I. Joe, going as far as to ask the folks at Paramount why it hasn't happened already.

"Well, it’s funny, Steven Caple, who’s directing Transformers right now, is a huge G.I. Joe fan, too," said di Bonaventura. "And he was like, 'Why aren’t you doing that?' Everyone was like, 'Well, try to make a Transformers movie really good. Then we’ll talk about that.' Maybe Steven will be the one to crack through because he loves them both so much."

It sounds like a G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover is just a matter of "when," not "if."

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins arrives in theaters on July 23rd.