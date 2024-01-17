GLAAD Media Awards Nominees for Outstanding Comic Book, Graphic Novel and Video Game Announced

The 2024 GLAAD Media Awards has released the list of nominees for their ceremony. Comics, TV and film will alll be well represented at the big show. This year marks the 35th edition of the show. There are 310 nominees spread out among 33 categories. Recent hits like The Color Purple are well represented. Prestige TV like The Last of Us works its way into the mix as well. Beyonce fans are going to want to be seated as the mega-star will be receiving a special recognition award for Renaissance A Film by Beyonce. She famously won a GLAAD Vanguard Award back in 2019.

A ton of familiar names are in the mix for the coming year. Movies like The Blackening, American Fiction, Anyone But You, Knock at the Cabin and All of Us Strangers are all up for awards. Over on the streaming side of things, Cassandro, Rustin, Red, White and Royal Blue, and Nyad are up for consideration as well. In the TV sphere, dramas are here in force. And Just Like That…, Our Flag Means Death, Ted Lasso, Sex Education, Riverdale, Grey's Anatomy, and 9-1-1: Lone Star are all mentioned among the contenders. So, the field is stuffed to the brim with shows that millions of people adore. Check out some of the categories and the nominees down below!

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release

(Photo: Courtesy of ORION Pictures Inc.)

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)



American Fiction (Amazon MGM Studios)



Anyone But You (Columbia Pictures)



The Blackening (Lionsgate Films)



Bottoms (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)



The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)



It's a Wonderful Knife (RLJE Films)



Knock at the Cabin (Universal Pictures)



Moving On (Roadside Attractions)



Shortcomings (Sony Pictures Classics)



Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV

(Photo: David Lee/Netflix © 2022)

Cassandro (Amazon Prime Video)



Christmas on Cherry Lane (Hallmark Channel)



Friends & Family Christmas (Hallmark)



Frybread Face and Me (Array Releasing)



Nuovo Olimpo (Netflix)



Nyad (Netflix)



Red, White, and Royal Blue (Amazon Prime Video)



Runs in the Family (Indigenous Film Distribution)



Rustin (Netflix)



You're Not Supposed To Be Here (Lifetime Television)



Outstanding Documentary

Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later (MTV Documentary Films)



Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (Netflix)



Every Body (Focus Features)



Kokomo City (Magnolia Pictures)



Little Richard: I Am Everything (Magnolia Pictures)



Orlando, My Political Biography (Janus Films)



Rainbow Rishta (Amazon Prime Video)



Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO



Documentary Films)



The Stroll (HBO)



"UYRA – The Rising Forest" POV (PBS)



Outstanding New Series

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+)



Class (Netflix)



Culprits (Hulu)



Deadloch (Amazon Prime Video)



Everything Now (Netflix)



Found (NBC)



Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount+)



The Last of Us (HBO)



The Other Black Girl (Hulu)



Tore (Netflix)



Outstanding Comedy Series

And Just Like That… (Max)



Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video)



Harlem (Prime Video)



Harley Quinn (Max)



Our Flag Means Death (Max)



Sex Education (Netflix)



Somebody Somewhere (HBO)



Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)



What We Do In The Shadows (FX)



With Love (Amazon Prime Video)



Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)



The Chi (Showtime)



Chucky (SyFy/USA Network)



Doctor Who (Disney+)



Good Trouble (Freeform)



Grey's Anatomy (ABC)



Quantum Leap (NBC)



Riverdale (The CW)



Station 19 (ABC)



Yellowjackets (Showtime)



Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

(Photo: Netflix)

Black Cake (Hulu)



Bodies (Netflix)



The Confessions of Frannie Langton (Britbox)



The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)



Fellow Travelers (Showtime)



The Full Monty (FX on Hulu)



The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Amazon Prime Video)



Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)



Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)



Transatlantic (Netflix)



Outstanding Reality Program

Bargain Block (HGTV)



Family Karma (Bravo)



I Am Jazz (TLC)



Living for the Dead (Hulu)



Queer Eye (Netflix)



Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)



Selling Sunset (Netflix)



Swiping America (Max)



TRANSworld Atlanta (Tubi)



The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)



Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula (Shudder/AMC+)



The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion (MTV)



Drag Me to Dinner (Hulu)



Love Trip: Paris (Freeform)



My Kind of Country (Apple TV+)



Next in Fashion (Netflix)



Project Runway (Bravo)



RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)



Survivor (CBS)



The Voice (NBC)



Outstanding Children's Programming

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

"Any Way You Slice It" Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Netflix)



"Blue River Wedding" Ada Twist: Scientist (Netflix)



Bossy Bear (Nick Jr.)



Firebuds (Disney Jr.)



Monster High (Nickelodeon)



Pinecone & Pony (AppleTV+)



Princess Power (Netflix)



Ridley Jones (Netflix)



Summer Camp Island (Cartoon Network)



Work It Out Wombats! (PBS Kids)



Outstanding Kids & Family Programing or Film

(Photo: Netflix)

Heartstopper (Netflix)



High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)



Jane (AppleTV+)



Power Rangers Cosmic Fury (Netflix)



XO, Kitty (Netflix)



Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated

(Photo: Netflix)

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Max)



Craig Of The Creek (Cartoon Network)



The Dragon Prince (Netflix)



The Ghost and Molly McGee (Disney Channel)



Hailey's On It! (Disney Channel)



The Loud House (Nickelodeon)



Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)



Nimona (Netflix)



The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)



Transformers: EarthSpark (Paramount+)



Outstanding Video Game

(Photo: Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)



Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)



Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)



Little Goody Two Shoes (AstralShift/Square Enix)



Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)



Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios/Humble Games)



Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)



Thirsty Suitors (Outerloop Games/Annapurna Interactive)



This Bed We Made (Lowbirth Games)



Too Hot To Handle 2 (Nanobit/Netflix Games)



Outstanding Comic Book

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, written by Tom Taylor (DC Comics)



Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain, written by Tini Howard (Marvel Comics)



Hawkgirl, written by Jadzia Axelrod (DC Comics)



Killer Queens 2, written by David M. Booher (Dark Horse Comics)



The Neighbors, written by Jude Ellison S. Doyle (BOOM! Studios)



New Mutants Lethal Legion, written by Charlie Jane Anders (Marvel Comics)



The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, written by Tate Brombal based on an idea by James Tynion IV (Dark Horse Comics)



Poison Ivy, written by G. Willow Wilson (DC Comics)



Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Alyssa Wong (Marvel Comics)



Tim Drake: Robin, written by Meghan Fitzmartin (DC Comics)



Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

(Photo: Lawrence Lindell, Drawn and Quarterly)

Blackward, by Lawrence Lindell (Drawn & Quarterly)



Carmilla: The First Vampire, written by Amy Chu (Berger Books/Dark Horse Comics)



Cosmoknights (Book Two), by Hannah Templer (Top Shelf Productions)



Four-Color Heroes, by Richard Fairgray (Fanbase Press)



Heartstopper Vol. 5, by Alice Oseman (Graphix/Scholastic)



Light Carries On, by Ray Nadine (Dark Horse Books)



Northranger, written by Rey Terciero (HarperAlley)



Parallel, by Matthias Lehmann (ONI Press)



Roaming, by Jillian Tamaki, Mariko Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)



Us, by Sara Soler (Dark Horse Books)



Who do you think will win? Let us know down in the comments!