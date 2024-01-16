Emmys: Pedro Pascal Jokes Succession's Kieran Culkin Caused His Recent Injury

Sunday brought about the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which honored the past year of television with pretty great fanfare. The Emmys featured a number of memorable acceptance speeches, as well as a fair share of viral moments — including one between two of Hollywood's biggest fan-favorites. Just before presenting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series to Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal briefly took time to address his recent shoulder injury. Pascal joked — just as the audio on the telecast cut out — that his fellow Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee, Succession star Kieran Culkin, "beat the sh-t out of" him.

For those who are unaware, Pascal and Culkin have jokingly been at the heart of a recent Internet beef, beginning with a viral moment at The Hollywood Reporters' Drama Actors Roundtable last May. At the 2024 Golden Globes earlier this month, Culkin celebrated his Best Actor win by jokingly crying out "Suck it, Pedro!"

Full video of Pedro presenting the award for Best Supporting Actor at the Emmy’s! pic.twitter.com/Qj0P7RRi6o — Pedro Pascal Nation (@PedroPNation) January 16, 2024

Will Succession Get a Season 5?

Succession came to a close last year, earning a smattering of critical acclaim and a lot of fervor from fans. HBO has not confirmed any sort of spinoff series for Succession, although Culkin has offered his own take on the endgame for his character, Roman Roy.

"None of the siblings are in a particularly good place at the end. I've heard that interpretation, and I think that's interesting," Culkin revealed in an interview last year. "A lot of people just go, 'Well, he's got tons of money — he'll be fine!' Which just isn't really the case for these people. I don't think it's as simple as, 'Well, I guess I've got my riches and my martini, I'm fine.' I don't think he's OK."

"I think he has evolved as a person. I don't think he's gained nothing from this," Culkin continued. "The thing that gets me, even at the end of Season 3, was if Roman's cut out of the company, and there's no reason for him specifically to come to the office and interact with his siblings, they don't have the capacity to say, 'Hey, I miss you. Let's get together and hang out.' I think he not only just genuinely loves his family, I think he needs them. Now that it's done, and he's out, and they're all out: When is he going to see them again? Who does he have? He has fucking nobody. That's it. And siblings are out there, somewhere. And it's not like we're gonna get together for a beer. He's very much alone. Have you ever seen Roman with a friend?"

Is Pedro Pascal Joining the MCU?

Late last year, reports suggested that Pascal is expected to pivot towards an entirely new franchise, portraying Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot film. The casting has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios or Pascal himself, although director Matt Shakman has addressed fans' anticipation for the news.

"There will be an announcement at some point!" Shakman explained in an interview last year. "I know that the internet is very excited to find out, and I'm excited to share it. I just can't do it yet."

What do you think of Pedro Pascal's new joke about Kiernan Culkin during the 2024 Emmys? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!