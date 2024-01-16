2024 Emmys: Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, and More Grey's Anatomy Cast Reunite

The 75th Emmys took place on Monday night and not only did the awards show honor the best in television for 2023, but there were a handful of cast reunions from beloved shows as part of the celebration as well — including several members of the cast of Grey's Anatomy. During the ceremony, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and Ellen Pompeo were joined by former Grey's co-stars Justin Chambers and Katherine Heigl. The reunion brought together much of the cast of the long-running first season.

"When the first episode of Grey's Anatomy aired in March 2005, I'm not sure Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships," Pompeo said.

"As we start our 20th season, we are officially the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history," Wilson added.

When Does Grey's Anatomy Return For Season 20?

Grey's Anatomy is scheduled to return for its 20th season on Thursday, March 14th at 9 p.m. ET. Season 19 ended earlier this year on a massive cliffhanger with the fate of Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) in jeopardy after Teddy collapsed just as she was about to open up a patient for emergency surgery. While what exactly happens to Teddy is likely to be revealed in the Season 20 premiere, shortly after the finale it was reported that Raver had signed on for another season of the series.

Ellen Pompeo Is Also Returning for Season 20

A recently released teaser for Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy also showed the return of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey. Pompeo departed the long-running medical drama as a series regular after 19 seasons earlier this year but returned for the Season 19 finale. Now it appears she will also appear in the upcoming 20th season. In the teaser Bailey tells Meredith that the interns are in trouble. It doesn't reveal much else about what to expect from the appearance, but certainly serves as a reminder for some of the major events of Season 19.

Grey's Anatomy Is Coming to Disney+

It was recently announced that all 19 seasons of Grey's Anatomy are headed to Disney+ in March. Beginning in Spring 2024, Hulu and Netflix are set to share the co-exclusive streaming rights for Grey's Anatomy. It's part of a new licensing deal between Disney Entertainment and Netflix. The arrival of Grey's Anatomy will coincide with the official launch of Hulu on Disney+ with Hulu having not just the long-running drama's previous 19 seasons available to stream, but will also have new, in-season episodes of Season 20 for streaming following their broadcast on ABC.