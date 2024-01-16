Emmys: Better Call Saul Is Most-Nominated Show Without Any Wins
Better Call Saul went home empty-handed at the 75th Emmy Awards.
"Chicanery." That may be the word to explain how Better Call Saul, the acclaimed spinoff of 16-time Emmy winner Breaking Bad, didn't take home a single award at the 2024 Emmy Awards. With 53 nominations over its six-season run, Better Call Saul is officially the most-nominated show without any Emmy wins: what Variety calls "the most snubbed series of all time." The Sony Pictures TV crime drama, focused on "slippin'" Jimmy McGill-turned-criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) before and after the events of Breaking Bad, premiered in 2015 on AMC and ended in 2022 as one of the best television shows in history.
But it seems the Television Academy doesn't agree. Better Call Saul's sixth and final season scored five nominations in four categories:
Outstanding Drama Series
Succession (WINNER)
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin, Succession (WINNER)
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (WINNER)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Writing for Drama Series
Succession, Jesse Armstrong (WINNER)
Andor, Beau Willimon
Bad Sisters, Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer
Better Call Saul, Gordon Smith
Better Call Saul, Peter Gould
The Last of Us, Craig Maxim
The White Lotus, Mike White
HBO's Succession, FX's The Bear, and Netflix's Beef were the big winners of the 75th Emmy Awards (as they were at last week's 81st Golden Globes). HBO's The Last of Us (five nominations) and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso (six nominations) also went home empty-handed, as did FX fan-favorite comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia — which has never won an Emmy and was last nominated in 2015, as was pointed out on stage when cast members Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob Mcelhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito presented the award for Outstanding Talk Series.
"I think at this point, we all truly feel proud of the work we created and [co-creator, finale writer-director] Peter Gould, even if I wasn't on this show, nailed the final season and the finale and that's a really hard thing to do," Rhea Seehorn, who played broke-bad lawyer Kim Wexler, told THR ahead of Monday's ceremony. "I guess I'd be lying if I didn't say, who doesn't want to run up on stage and go, 'Thanks for recognizing our last time out here.' But I have a feeling we'll feel that way about our show no matter what."
See more from the 2024 Emmys:0comments