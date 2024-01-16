"Chicanery." That may be the word to explain how Better Call Saul, the acclaimed spinoff of 16-time Emmy winner Breaking Bad, didn't take home a single award at the 2024 Emmy Awards. With 53 nominations over its six-season run, Better Call Saul is officially the most-nominated show without any Emmy wins: what Variety calls "the most snubbed series of all time." The Sony Pictures TV crime drama, focused on "slippin'" Jimmy McGill-turned-criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) before and after the events of Breaking Bad, premiered in 2015 on AMC and ended in 2022 as one of the best television shows in history.

But it seems the Television Academy doesn't agree. Better Call Saul's sixth and final season scored five nominations in four categories:



Outstanding Drama Series

Succession (WINNER)

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession (WINNER)

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (WINNER)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing for Drama Series

Succession, Jesse Armstrong (WINNER)

Andor, Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters, Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer

Better Call Saul, Gordon Smith

Better Call Saul, Peter Gould

The Last of Us, Craig Maxim

The White Lotus, Mike White

HBO's Succession, FX's The Bear, and Netflix's Beef were the big winners of the 75th Emmy Awards (as they were at last week's 81st Golden Globes). HBO's The Last of Us (five nominations) and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso (six nominations) also went home empty-handed, as did FX fan-favorite comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia — which has never won an Emmy and was last nominated in 2015, as was pointed out on stage when cast members Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob Mcelhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito presented the award for Outstanding Talk Series.

"I think at this point, we all truly feel proud of the work we created and [co-creator, finale writer-director] Peter Gould, even if I wasn't on this show, nailed the final season and the finale and that's a really hard thing to do," Rhea Seehorn, who played broke-bad lawyer Kim Wexler, told THR ahead of Monday's ceremony. "I guess I'd be lying if I didn't say, who doesn't want to run up on stage and go, 'Thanks for recognizing our last time out here.' But I have a feeling we'll feel that way about our show no matter what."

See more from the 2024 Emmys: