Emmys Viewers Puzzled by Mysterious Green Goblin on Red Carpet

Viewers of the Emmys red carpet were thrown for a loop when someone dressed as a green goblin arrived. The 75th Emmy Awards was the must-see event Monday night, with monumental events such as the Cheers cast reuniting, as well as Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, and other Grey's Anatomy cast members getting back together. But what anyone on the Emmys red carpet could talk about was the mysterious green goblin strutting their stuff. That's certainly one way to get all eyes on you when surrounded by other high-profile celebrities, which is what reality TV star Princess Poppy had in mind.

"I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this. I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head," Poppy told Entertainment Weekly while on the red carpet. Some of Princess Poppy's cast mates on RuPaul's Drag Race went the opposite route and actually dressed in prim-and-proper outfits, making Poppy's green ensemble all the more unique.

"Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible," Poppy continued.

Christina Applegate gets standing ovation at Emmys

Emmy Awards night got started with host Anthony Anderson escorting Christina Applegate on stage for her to announce the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series winner, which went to The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, as well as introducing Carol Burnett. The crowd in attendance greeted Applegate with a standing ovation, celebrating the Married... with Children star after announcing several years ago that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Applegate publicly announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in the summer of 2021, revealing that it impacted her performance on the final season of Netflix's Dead to Me. In 2023, she indicated that she wants to professionally pivot towards voiceover and producing work, so she can continue to work in the industry.

"Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don't have that in me at this moment," Applegate explained at the time. "[I plan on] doing a sh-t ton of voiceovers to make some cash to make sure that my daughter's fed and we're homed."

Photo credit Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images