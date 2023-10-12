Gladiator 2 Background Actors Were Reportedly Digitally Scanned Without Consent or Explanation

While the WGA strike came to an end last month, the SAG strike is still underway, and recent news suggests it will be extended. There are many reasons actors are currently striking, but one major topic is the use of AI. Right before the strike, it was revealed that studios wanted AI background actors for their projects, which would leave film and television extras' likenesses to be used in perpetuity. Many actors have spoken out about this, and one background actor who worked on WandaVision revealed Marvel Studios scanned her and dozens of other extras. Turns out, Marvel isn't the only company using this tactic. According to a report from the Times of Malta, the Gladiator 2 production also digitally scanned their background actors.

"It didn't really feel like we could say no," a background actor told the outlet, explaining that they are now worried their likeness will be used in the future without their knowledge or consent. "If they do have your face, you have no idea if it's going to be put in a trailer or a film or a video," another actor added.

"They didn't explain why they were doing this, we thought they were taking us to do another scene," an unnamed extra explained. "Staff told us: 'We will use this to fill in gaps in the crowd,'" another extra claimed, saying that they were not given a further explanation of how their likeness would be used or what rights they had over the scan.

"If there is another production in Malta and they ask me to take a scan, I will say no," another actor shared.

Last month, aspiring filmmaker Matthew Maggi posted to a private film and television group on Facebook, asking background actors from the Gladiator production to come forward if they had been scanned.

"Malta is one of many examples... which Hollywood is taking advantage of. It is using it as a backyard," Maggi said, explaining that Maltese extras are not unionized, which he worries will put them at risk of being taken advantage of. "Less extras means less days, smaller setups, less crew, and less work for everyone."

He added, "They make it seem it is part of the normal process. It is becoming part of the process, but they make it hard for you to say no as they normalize it and make you seem difficult if you say no."

SAG-AFTRA held a press conference at the start of the strikes in which President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland detailed the reasons the union had chosen to strike against AMPTP's background actor proposal.

"This 'groundbreaking' AI proposal that they gave us yesterday: they propose that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get paid for one day's pay, and their company should own that scan their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity in any project they want with no consent and no compensation," Crabtree-Ireland revealed. "So if you think that's a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again."

Stay tuned for more updates about the SAG strike.