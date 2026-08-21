New PlayStation Plus Free Game Hailed as “Masterpiece” by PS5 Users

A recent PlayStation Plus free game is being hailed as a “masterpiece” by subscribers on PS5. It’s not being hailed as a masterpiece by subscribers on PS4 because there is no PS4 version of the game, despite the game being more than capable of running on the console. That said, users of the 13-year-old PlayStation console can’t be surprised when a new 2026 release skips it. Most 2026 games are. And unfortunately, it’s a great game that has skipped PS4.

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The #1 rated game of 2026 was released this month on Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and PS5. Upon release, it was available via all tiers of PS Plus. Notably, it is the first and only PS Plus day-one game of 2026. And Sony picked a good one. Because with a 91 on Metacritic, it is the highest-rated new game of the year. This game is Big Walk from developer House House and Panic. If this duo sounds familiar, it may be because it is the same duo that released 2019’s indie breakout hit, Untitled Goose Game. The two have combined yet again for another year-defining indie hit. Not only have critics been enjoying Big Walk, but consumers as well, as evidenced by its very positive user review scores across the Internet. To this end, one of the top posts on the PS Plus Reddit page right now is a post calling the game a “masterpiece.”

“One of My Favorite Games of All Time”

“Big Walk is a masterpiece,” reads the post. “Overall, Big Walk was the unexpected sleeper hit of 2026 for me and is now one of my favorite games of all time.”

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Of course, the sole opinion of a single PS Plus subscriber isn’t that noteworthy, but not only does the popularity of the post co-sign the claim, but the comments echo the sentiment.

“Hard agree. It’s honestly my Game of the Year. Everybody needs to play it,” reads one of these comments. Another adds, “I’m having so much fun. We need more games like this.”

There are, naturally, some who disagree with the sentiment. The game is somewhat niche, and certainly not for everyone. Meanwhile, some comments note getting motion sickness while playing it, while others lament they don’t have friends to play it with. The game is for two to four players. It’s best played with four, but two and three are also an option. To this end, you only need a single friend to also buy it and play it. Not everyone is going to have this option, though.

If Big Walk isn’t to your tastes, there are seven other PS Plus games that you should prioritize in its place, because these seven games are set to leave the subscription service at the end of the month. Those who do check out Big Walk based on these rave reviews should expect a game that is about 10 to 20 hours long.