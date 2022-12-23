Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Teaser Revealed by Netflix

Knives Out was released back in 2019 and became an instant classic. Mystery fans instantly fell in love with Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, and the movie earned writer/director Rian Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Later this year, Netflix is releasing the highly-anticipated follow-up, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The movie will see the return of Craig with a whole new cast of characters. Fans were recently treated to some fun photos from the movie, but we've yet to get a trailer. However, it looks like a new teaser is coming tomorrow!

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery... the clues begin tomorrow!" Netflix teased on Twitter. You can check out the post below:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery... the clues begin tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/cWTuCE4SFU — Netflix (@netflix) September 7, 2022

"In my mind, I don't even think of it in terms of like a sequel," Johnson previously explained. "Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It's just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there's just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it'd be really fun."

In addition to Craig, Glass Onion is set to star Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke.

"You try and invite people that you like. But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part," Johnson told Netflix in regards to the cast. "So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed."

During a chat with Empire, Craig teased a "better" Knives Out movie.

"I'm so lucky to have Rian in my life," Craig shared. "He's such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, 'Are you kidding me?' I couldn't believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, 'It says Southern accent you went here. Really?' And he's like, 'Yeah?' We've just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They've just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it's better? We'll see. I don't want to tempt fate. It's different, and that's the amazing thing. It's still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it's very different. I'm very excited about it."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrives on Netflix on December 23rd.