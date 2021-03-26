Godzilla vs. Kong Director Comments on Trailer Debut

✖

The Godzilla vs. Kong trailer dropped on Sunday giving fans their first major look at the final film in Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy which will see, as the title suggests, Godzilla face-off with Kong with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Godzilla vs. Kong is a film that fans have been waiting on for a while now and while it is now set for release on March 26th rather than its originally scheduled May 21st both in theaters and on HBO Max, finally getting the trailer is exciting -- even for the film's director Adam Wingard.

On social media, Wingard shared that he is "beyond thrilled" to be able to share the trailer with fans, promising that it's only the "tip of the monster iceberg".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Wingard (@adamwingard)

"The GVK trailer is finally here! I'm beyond thrilled to be able to share the insane epic mayhem," Wingard writes. "I know it looks like it shows a lot but this is only the tip of the monster iceberg ;) Let me know if you are team Godzilla or team Kong!"

The official synopsis for the film was also released on Sunday, giving fans a better idea of what they can expect from the film. You can read that below.

"Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Directed by Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hal, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. It is scheduled to release in theaters and streaming via HBO Max starting March 26th. The streaming version on HBO Max will be available for 31 days at no extra cost to subscribers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming movie right here.

Are you excited for Godzilla vs. Kong? What did you think of the first trailer? Let us know in the comments!