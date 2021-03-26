Godzilla vs. Kong Synopsis Released

Alongside the new trailer today, the upcoming film Godzilla vs. Kong has released an official synopsis that gives a better idea of what fans can expect when the kaiju movie releases on March 26th in theaters and streaming via HBO Max. While light on precise details, it does explain exactly how Kong and Godzilla come into contact with each other in the first place.

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Legends will collide. Watch the long-awaited official trailer for #GodzillaVsKong, coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax*. *Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/ygUDjoXwT8 — Godzilla vs. Kong (@GodzillaVsKong) January 24, 2021

Again, how exactly all of that plays out is currently unknown, but it's more than we had before today. For now, we're all going to have to be satisfied with the bombastic first trailer above. And considering it's just over two months away from release, we don't really have all that long to wait until we know absolutely everything about the movie regardless.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hal, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandle, and Demián Bichir. It is scheduled to release in theaters and streaming via HBO Max starting March 26th. The streaming version on HBO Max will be available for 31 days at no extra cost to subscribers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming movie right here.

