Paul Walter Hauser Reveals If He Ever Got His Stolen Golden Globe Statue Back

Paul Walter Hauser revealed if he ever got that stolen Golden Globe back. ComicBook.com spoke to the actor ahead of Orion and the Dark's big release on Netflix today. We couldn't let the wrestling fan escape without addressing his missing Golden Globe. Hauser has some good news on that front, apparently he got the trophy back from the AEW wrestlers who took off with it. Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh famously cut a promo featuring the actor. They gave a joking acceptance speech as an episode of AEW Rampage went off the air last year. Now, Hauser managed to get Tony Khan involved and that led to the statue's return. It's a wild sequence of events. And a long way to go for a single wrestling match.

Hauser bean, "The true story behind that is they had it for a while. And, I was asking for a match and it lasted about 6 to 9 months of me waiting for the globe to come back. And, then eventually I was just like this is taking a long time. So, Tony Khan got it back to me. But, still waiting for that match someday.

Hauser Entertains More Wrestling

When it comes to getting into the ring again, he's absolutely down for the ruckus. In a previous interview with ComicBook.com to promote The Afterparty, the star talked about his favorites in the ring. He's a big Sting fan, much like a lot of weekly wrestling viewers out there. AEW Fight Forever was just about to release back then and the actor already had who he would be selecting first laid out.

"The first person I'm going to play as is my favorite wrestler of all time, Steve Borden. You fans know him as Sting," Hauser told us. "I love that guy. He's my number one. He's on my Mount Rushmore of wrestlers." Hauser tag-teamed with co-star Jack Whitehall during our intrview. He would go on to admitted a love for wrestling brought Whitehall closer to his co-star when they first met. "Oh, I don't make him watch it. He's a fan," Hauser would mention.

"That's how we first bonded was our love of wrestling," Whitehall chimed-in. "I slid into his DMS and we started talking about AEW. We've been to wrestling together."

