Netflix Reveals First Image From New Animated Film Orion and the Dark

Netflix Geeked Week has delivered the first image for its upcoming animated film Orion and the Dark. Geeked Week is the annual event for the streamer where it can announce new projects and details for its loyal fanbase. As the name suggests, it's a week-long event, and today has already brought with it a look at the sixth season of The Dragon Prince. Next up on the reveals is DreamWorks Animation's Orion and the Dark, which is based on the book by Emma Yarlett and written by Charlie Kaufman. The image features our young protagonist Orion, voiced by Jacob Tremblay, who is visited by his fears come to life, Dark, voiced by Paul Walter Hauser.

Orion is in bed, with Dark grinning and looking down at him. There's a rather size difference between the two, with Dark towering over the boy. Orion may seem like an ordinary kid, but he's got all kinds of anxiety bubbling up inside him. But the one thing that scares him the most is the dark. Hence, a team-up with Dark to help Orion get over his adolescent fears.

What is Orion and the Dark about?

Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid –– shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, even falling off a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he's the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark. So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grow closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown –– to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living.

When is Netflix's Geeked Week?

"The wait is over! Netflix's Geeked, the ultimate destination for all things genre entertainment, is back with our third annual Geeked Week," Netflix's announced stated. "Brace yourselves for an epic week-long virtual celebration filled with debuts, news, first looks, behind-the-scenes secrets, merch drops, and more fun surprises from your favorite series, films, animation, and games.

"Kicking off on Monday, November 6th (aka Stranger Things Day) and running through Sunday, November 12th, Geeked Week is the home for the hottest updates on 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Brothers Sun, Damsel, Devil May Cry, Leave The World Behind, Rebel Moon, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and even more jaw-dropping reveals. And we're kicking the sneak peeks off with our epic trailer."

What do you think about the new image for Orion and the Dark? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!