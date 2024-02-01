A New Report Reveals Mercedes Moné's AEW Debut Could Be Imminent

A new report gives an update on Mercedes Moné's impending in-ring return and possible AEW debut. For weeks Moné has fueled speculation about her future wrestling whereabouts including in WWE when she posed in front of the TD Garden in Boston. However, by the end of December the consensus from those within WWE was that Moné would not be heading back to WWE like Naomi did. On December 29, a report surfaced that stated talks between Moné and WWE had "fallen apart." Since, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has made consistent reports that Moné is headed to AEW, and in an update, Fightful Select revealed more details about just how soon she could appear on television.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he would have a big announcement on next week's episode. Khan is no stranger to hyping up just about anything, but with Moné looming overhead as she didn't appear at the Royal Rumble, it led many to speculate it could be about her debut. Sapp and Mat Men Radio's Andrew Zarian are both reporting that while nobody will directly confirm, it was implied that it could be related to Moné's AEW debut. They were also not told if her signing would be outright mentioned or not.

According to the report, talent within the company and those close to Moné the tentative plan is to have her physically appear for AEW in March but it would likely be after the Revolution pay-per-view. WWE sources and AEW talent are also under the impression that Moné has been signed to AEW for weeks.

Moné made headlines when she appeared in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17, eight months after she and Naomi walked out of WWE. Her Japan run included her winning the IWGP Women's Title at Battle in the Valley against KAIRI and a match against AEW's Willow Nightingale for the vacant NJPW STRONG Women's Title. In that match she injured her ankle which has kept her out of action for the last eight months. Moné appeared at AEW All In this past August with her boot on but she officially returned to training around November when she posted videos teasing her in-ring return.

