AEW Rankings Return: Swerve Strickland, Deonna Purrazzo Top Respective Divisions

All Elite Wrestling has had a sports emphasis since its genesis. One of AEW President Tony Khan's earliest mission statements for his start-up wrestling promotion is that he would put a renewed focus on matches' outcomes, stressing that wins and losses would matter in AEW. AEW would exemplify this in a rankings system. Each week, AEW would release the top five competitors in each division, calculated based on their win-loss record as well as their performance against quality of competition. Towards the final months of 2022, the AEW rankings were quietly done away with. No specific reason was given as to why, although many speculated that the rankings were causing booking contradictions.

AEW Rankings Return: First Lists Revealed

(Photo: AEW)

The AEW rankings are back.

Shortly following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan released the first AEW rankings of 2024. The top five lists highlight the best competitors within the men's, women's, tag, and trios divisions.

MEN:

Swerve Strickland "Hangman" Adam Page Adam Copeland Jon Moxley Roderick Strong

WOMEN:

Deonna Purrazzo Thunder Rosa Hikaru Shida Skye Blue Mariah May

TAG:

Sting & Darby Allin Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli) Private Party Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta

TRIOS:

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & The Gunns) The Hardys & Mark Briscoe Dark Order FTR & Daniel Garcia House of Black

AEW Revolution Match Possibilities

(Photo: AEW)

Based on how AEW programming has unfolded since AEW Worlds End, both Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page look destined to challenge AEW World Champion Samoa Joe at AEW Revolution. With Swerve currently sitting atop the rankings and Hangman just behind him in the No.2 spot, it's likely that their upcoming singles match will end in a result that ties them for first.

Adam Copeland resting in the No.3 spot primes him for another crack at the AEW TNT Championship. Copeland has been competing in open challenge matches since AEW Worlds End in an effort to boost his win-loss record, as AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage mandated that Copeland be sent to the back of the line following his loss at the previous pay-per-view.

All signs point to Deonna Purrazzo battling AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm at AEW Revolution. Purrazzo has been on Storm watch since her AEW debut and currently boasts an undefeated record in singles competition.

Sting & Darby Allin are about to make good on their tag rankings spot, as they will challenge AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill later this month. The trios division has a big question mark, as Bullet Club Gold recently formed an alliance with AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn. There's no word on if Jay White & The Gunns will take advantage of their No.1 spot and challenge their new friends.