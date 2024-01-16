Paul Walter Hauser Calls Out Matt Cardona, AEW's Kota Ibushi During Emmy Acceptance Speech

Paul Walter Hauser is stepping inside the squared circle. The decorated actor has been a wrestling fan his entire life and has made his appreciation for the sport transparent throughout his acting career, appearing on All Elite Wrestling programming in 2023 and getting physical with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. That confrontation on AEW Rampage last year even led to Hauser getting a guitar broken over his head at the hands of Jarrett. As it turns out, that bit of physicality is just a taste of what Hauser is willing to put himself through for professional wrestling, as he has his first official match scheduled to go down in March.

Paul Walter Hauser Calls Out Matt Cardona During Emmys Speech

Paul Walter Hauser has his sights set on Matt Cardona, and he's letting the world know.

Hauser won "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie" at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday for his performance in Black Bird. This victory continued Hauser's momentum throughout the past year's awards season, as he had already won a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award for that role.

Taking to the Emmy stage, Hauser read a rhyming acceptance speech in which he thanked the Black Bird crew as well as his friends and family. At the end of the speech, Hauser snuck in a reference to his upcoming wrestling debut.

"That's a what up to Jesus, He's the sole owner. I own the body, I'm about to beat Matt Cardona," Hauser said.

Paul Walter Hauser wins the award for Supporting Actor – Limited Anthology Series or Movie at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/tjRLaXe6tv — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Hauser then followed that line by offering to take AEW star Kota Ibushi out for dinner and paid homage to The Dudley Boyz's signature catchphrase.

"Yo Ibushi, yoga and sushi on me if you're able," Hauser continued. "Do things a little bit different, Bryan Walsh, get the tables."

Hauser vs. Cardona is scheduled to go down on Saturday, March 16th at Pro Wrestling REVOLVER's Ready or Not! Cardona is largely considered to be the biggest star in independent wrestling today, reintroducing himself in promotions like Game Changer Wrestling. He had previously competed as Zack Ryder in WWE for nearly two decades but never was given the main event opportunities that he currently enjoys. Cardona has tangoed with actors inside the squared circle before, as he previously was backed by Hugh Jackman during a 2011 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.