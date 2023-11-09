Good Burger, Kenan & Kel Star Kel Mitchell Hospitalized

Kel Mitchell, the star of Good Burger and Kenan & Kel, has been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital. According to a new report from TMZ, the All That alumnus was admitted to the hospital by way of its emergency room, and an exact illness or ailment wasn't available as of press time. It's said Mitchell was kept overnight Tuesday and remains hospitalized as of Wednesday. Representatives for the actor have yet to comment on the matter.

The tabloid says a witness at the hospital says Mitchell was "conscious and alert" when he arrived at the hospital, though no further details on his condition are available. It's unclear what his current condition is or when he's expected to be released.

Good Burger 2 is Mitchell's next project, a Paramount+ exclusive that serves as a direct follow-up to the original cult classic.

In addition to Mitchell and Kenan Thompson, Good Burger 2 features an ensemble including:

Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Vacation Friends) as Cecil McNevin, a lawyer for the corporation MegaCorp.

Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2, Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Katt Boswell, the CEO of MegaCorp.

Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster, Holly Hobbie) as Mia, a cool and confident teen who works at Good Burger to help her mother when she can.

Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight, The Chi) as Ed2, a mini-me version of his dad, Ed, and Good Burger's newest trainee.

Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason, Mr. Iglesias) as Mr. Jensen, a 16-year-old employee who tries but often fails to keep his employees in line.

Elizabeth Hinkler (The Good Doctor, Tiny Beautiful Things) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor, Boy Erased), as Cindy and Mindy, 16-year-old identical twins who are the cooks at the restaurant.

Anabel Graetz (Free Guy, The Mothership) as Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger among a bunch of teenagers.

Actors returning to reprise their roles from Good Burger includes Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoonand, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne. Good Burger 2 is keeping additional celebrity cameos a secret for now, with an announcement coming at a later date.

What Is Good Burger About?

The original '90s sketch first aired on All That in 1994 and was centered around fast-food restaurant Good Burger and its clueless cashier, Ed, played by Kel Mitchell in Seasons 1–5. The feature film Good Burger was released worldwide on July 25, 1997 by Paramount Pictures. Later in the All That revival series in 2019, Mitchell returned guest starring as Ed, working at Good Burger for 20 years as manager of the trainees.

Good Burger 2 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on November 22nd.