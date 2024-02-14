Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Art Reveals Drastically Different Art for Gorr

Christian Bale's Gorr is one of the most divisive villains in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some criticizing the character's departure from the source material while others praise Bale's performance in an otherwise flat movie. The biggest criticism, naturally, was the character's new look, which was only slightly similar to his comic book counterpart. As it turns out, there was a time the character was a spitting image of how the God Butcher look in the comics.

Concept art from Aleksi Briclot has resurfaced online, showing a much more comic-accurate Gorr the God Butcher, complete with tendrils and all. "Early design for Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder. Before #christianbale was casted [sic]. Exploring…Always a fun step!"

Why was Gorr's look changed for Thor: Love and Thunder?

As Bale himself previously explained to us in 2022, his schedule didn't allow him time to get ready for a comic-accurate Gorr. Instead, Marvel Studios changed some things so his scheduled was able to work.

"I was coming off of a film where it had been necessary to be sort of rather lacking in muscle," Bale explained. "And then I saw the images and thought, 'Well, that's not gonna be possible... and this g-string thing that's going on there.' He looked in the comic books like physically, you know, someone to reckon with though. And I said, 'Well, you know, that's just not gonna be possible in the state I'm in. And we literally have three days between me finishing one film and heading over to Australia for the quarantine and whatnot. I like to usually have much more time in between, but the pandemic meant that things got worked out that way. "

"So we said, 'All right, no, we'll go with the supernatural powers that he does have, that he gets from the Necro sword, et cetera,' which I think works really effectively," he added. "And, you know, they might wanna see his ass; they don't wanna see mine. So let's say lose that g-string – and that decision had, thank God, already been made the very first time I sat down with Taika... He went, 'No, no, no, no, let's not go there.'"

Thor: Love and Thunder is now available wherever movies are sold. It's also streaming on Disney+.

What'd you think Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!