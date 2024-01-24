Marvel Teases Big Changes to Thor

Marvel Comics has released a new Thor teaser that promises some significant changes on the horizon for the God of Thunder. Marvel Comics is currently publishing Immortal Thor by Al Ewing and Martín Cóccolo. In that series, the Marvel Comics villain Dario Agger, a.k.a. the Minotaur, has purchased Marvel Comics via Roxxon, the massive energy company he runs. Since the in-universe purchase of Marvel Comics, Immortal Thor has gained some meta subtext in its stories. That subtext will become text in the upcoming "Roxxon Age" of comics, as heralded by the new teaser released by Marvel Comics on Tuesday.

Fully embracing the breaking of the fourth wall, Marvel's press release describes itself as "a proud subsidiary of Roxxon" above the teaser for "the upcoming adventures of THE ROXXIN' THOR." The teaser features variant cover art by Nick Bradshaw heralding the beginning of "The Roxxon Age of Comics" (a play on the Marvel Age of comics) in May 2024 from Ewing and artists Greg Land and Ibriam Roberson. On the left are Thor, Loki, Lady Sif, and Jane Foster as Valkyrie, all as they've appeared in Immortal Thor, with that comic's logo above them. On the right is a more corporate take on Thor – with a shiny, golden "T" emblem on his chest, short-cut hair, and a Roxxon-branded Mjolnir – alongside a more classic-looking Loki, Lady Sif's brother Heimdall (whose responsibilities were assumed by Lady Sif after his death), and the Valkyrie Brunnhilde. Above them is a logo for Roxxon Presents Thor using a previous iteration of the Thor comic book's title logo.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel promises more information about "The Roxxon Age of Comics" will come later this week. For now, we can only speculate. The presence of two artists on the teaser's heading suggests we may soon get two Thor comics with dueling narratives. Based on the themes Ewing has been playing with in Immortal Thor thus far, Immortal Thor may continue to focus on the mythological side of Thor's origin with all its strangeness. Roxxon Presents Thor may present a more palatable, corporate superhero take on Thor that serves the Minotaur's purposes. It's unclear where these second versions of Thor and Loki come from. The Enchantress has recently aligned herself with the Minotaur, meaning her magics may be involved.

Thor fans will undoubtedly want to watch for more information from Marvel Comics later this week. With the Roxxon Age beginning in May, they won't have long to wait to see what's in store for themselves.

Meanwhile, Immortal Thor #6 is on sale now. Within the issue, the Minotaur and his allies are already plotting to manipulate Thor's narrative.