New Thor 4 Detail Teases Loki Reunion

Thor: Love and Thunder's ending has some Marvel fans looking forward to the Loki and Thor reunion even more. Over at The Cosmic Circus, Alex P pointed out that the final post credits scene in the MCU movie contains an important note for The Multivedrse Saga. Darkening the image and pausing it reveals that Valhalla in the MCU exists outside of the multiverse. This discovery raises profound questions about all of the afterlife realms in these movies. Fans have been introduced to locales like The Ancestral Plane, the Dust and even things like the The Void or The Quantum Realm. More importantly for this discussion, that means you would be able to see Loki's Yggdrasil tree from Valhala.

Murmurs surrounding Thor 5 point to a confrontation with Hercules and bringing Jane Foster into the mix. Interestingly enough, Brett Goldstein's character was charged with killing Thor at the end of Love and Thunder. (Remember that the only way to enter Valhalla is through death..) It seems that Thor would wonder what was going on with The World's Tree once he got there and the audience could be in for some severe emotional damage if the two saw each other again. In fact, a lot of viewers have questioned how the heroes would be alerted to such a massive multiverse threat. Well, having Chris Hemsworth's Avenger hear it straight from the horse's mouth seems like a good fix.

The next #Thor film is gonna be mighty interesting…considering the Yggdrasil Timeline tree will be visible from Valhalla. One step closer to the #Thor and #Loki reunion… pic.twitter.com/8C3frvLNyi — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) January 11, 2024

Loki and Thor's Future Reunion

After the conclusion of Loki Season 2, a lot of MCU fans want to see a happy moment for the fan-favorite. Although Tom Hiddleston's next appearance is probably a ways away, its clear that Marvel Studios has a big reunion in the works. Loki Season 2 executive producer Kevin Wright spoke to ComicBook.com about the potential to get these two brothers back together. They're very aware how much people love the dynamic and that time and space could make for some interesting conversations since they saw each other in Avengers: Infinity War.

"That would always be my hope, is that somewhere, somewhere down the line, somebody gets to tell that story because [Loki's] so different and because Thor is so different now, too," Wright told ComicBook. "I think that's what makes it interesting is, in my head — they're weirdly different, but I think there would just be a deep internal understanding between the two of them. And I think it could be just something really beautiful and cool."



What Part Will Jane Foster Play In All Of This?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Its really thanks to Jane's noble sacrifice that the audience got introduced to Valhalla at all. From the ending of Thor's last adventure, it seems pretty clear they wanted Natalie Portman to come back. Talking to Vanity Fair, Portman explained how she would like to return to her superhero role. The Mighty Thor likely figures into some of the shenanigans for The Multiverse Saga. "Oh it was, yeah, it would be so fun to do," Portman began. "You get a lot of cool points with your kids when you do a superhero movie."

During the interview, the actress also talked about getting in shape to play Mighty Thor. "It's pretty amazing, you know, you kind of feel like, 'Oh I guess I'll just get to play petite women my whole life.' And then they're like, 'No, you're gonna play a 6'3 character.' Then you watch yourself on screen. I'm like, 'This is what it looks like to be like a big person. This is what it feels like.' The most surprising thing was how much you have to eat," she joked. "Like it was all about like protein shakes all day, which are just so gross after a while. So it was a funny world to get an insight into."

Do you think Loki will be in Thor 5? Let us know down in the comments!