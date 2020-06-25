Gerard Butler's Disaster Film Greenland Gets New Trailer

One of Gerard Butler's breakout roles came in 2006 with 300, setting the stage for the actor to be thrown into a variety of intense and epic situations, with his latest film, Greenland, seeing him attempting to save the entire world from global destruction, as witnessed in the above trailer for the new film. While the actor has previously played characters tasked with protecting the president or other small groups of allies, his upcoming film is taking the stakes to an entirely new level. Check out the trailer for Greenland above before it lands in theaters on August 14th.

A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

The film was originally slated to land in theaters earlier this summer, but the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent movie theater closures around the world resulted in its release being delayed. Sadly, despite theaters beginning the reopening process in the coming weeks, it's still unknown if enough theaters will be open in time for Greenland to hit movie screens nationwide.

In the months since the coronavirus landed in the states, quarantine measures had been implemented by businesses in all communities, with various parts of the country seeing the number of cases start to subside in recent weeks. Due to that positive information, movie theaters began announcing their plans to reopen, which is set to begin by limiting the capacity of individual screens and implementing various other protocols to ensure the safety of audiences and staff.

As expected, as businesses began to open their doors earlier this month in response to dwindling numbers of coronavirus cases, the number of cases began to swing the other way and have been on the rise in direct relation to the number of cities seeing relaxed restrictions. At this point, the severity of the pandemic feels eerily similar to the events of a world-ending thriller.

Greenland is currently set to hit theaters on August 14th.

