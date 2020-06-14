Gerard Butler's Greenland Gets a New Release Date

✖

STXFilms has set an August 14 release date for its upcoming Gerard Butler-starring disaster film, Greenland. The August release date comes just a few days after receiving a July 31 date, with the updated August release coming in the wake of the latest shuffle in the summer theatrical release schedule last week (via Deadline). That shuffle saw Warner Bros. move Christopher Nolan's Tenet from July 17 to July 31 and Wonder Woman 1984 shifted from August 14 to October 2. This is the third release date for Greenland, which was originally set to open on June 12 prior to COVID-19.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh who previously worked with Butler on Angel Has Fallen, Greenland stars Butler as John Garrity and Deadpool star Morena Baccarin as his estranged wife Allison as the pair, along with their young son, flee home for safety after scientists discover that a comet will strike the Earth in just a few days’ time. You can check out the synopsis for the film below.

"A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven."

At this point, it is unclear if Greenland -- or any movie with a summer release date -- will see another shift in dates. Movie theaters across the country have gradually begun reopening, with California giving theaters along with other "family entertainment" establishments the green light to reopen on June 12th. AMC Theatres recently announced that they plan to have most of its locations open by July, though as theaters reopen they have done so with various policies regarding social distancing, which includes reduced capacity, and other measures due to COVID-19. Even with theaters reopening, things may not return to normal for film for quite some time.

“The reality is I don’t think we’re going to be able to get into a full-on rhythm again of product cycles and all that we had prior to COVID-19 until 2022,” Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said last week. “That’s more production-related than our operation-related because as studios have had to adapt to not being able to do filming and do post-production, they’ve had to move their schedules. Therefore, we’re going to adapt as well.”

Greenland is currently set to open in theaters on August 14.

