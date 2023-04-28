Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Dave Bautista Teases Many MCU Cameos

The story of the Guardians of the Galaxy is coming to an end next weekend. Well, at least when it comes to this current iteration of the Guardians. James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy film series, set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to conclude with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans will likely be saying goodbye to some characters as their MCU journeys end, but Guardians 3 will also be bringing in a few familiar faces that audiences may not be expecting so see.

Cameos are expected in just about every MCU movie now, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may have more than usual. The final press release for the film includes a quote from star Dave Bautista, who plays Drax. Bautista notes in the statement that there will be a lot of MCU returns that will be worth cheering for.

"You're going to see a lot of cameos," Bautista said. "Those are the moments where people are going to cheer when they see certain people who have come back for this last movie."

Of course, these cameos are being kept as surprises, which is to be expected. No one in the cast is going to reveal them just yet, at least not on purpose. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could include characters from the Thor franchise (following the Guardians' appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder), former Avengers heroes, anyone at Nick Fury's space-set SWORD initiative, or even some of the Ravagers from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The possibilities are quite literally endless.

In addition to the multiple cameos, Marvel is teasing some major emotional moments for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given just how emotional the first two films are.

"We're proud of the work. Everyone's proud of the work that they've done over the past ten years and the journey they've taken their characters on," executive producer Simon Hart said. "In Vol. 3, you're going to see new emotional heights, and new depths in these characters that the actors are finding, as well as story layers that haven't been seen before in a movie like this. James is really pushing the envelope."

Are you excited for the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next week? Let us know in the comments!