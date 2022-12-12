Marvel Legends Ronan the Accuser Figure Unveiled By Hasbro (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has unveiled a new Marvel Legends figure of Ronan the Accuser based on his appearance in comics like THe Fantastic Four, and you're getting your first official look right here at ComicBook.com. It's a remake of a previously released Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure, but we'll let that slide given that the original debuted way back in 2007. The same is true for The Blob figure that Hasbro launched last week as part of an X-Men wave alongside Rogue and two 3-packs (Storm, Forge and Jubilee; Banshee, Gambit and Psylocke). Note that an MCU version of Ronan the Accuser (Amazon) was also released back in 2018.

This long overdue 6-inch Ronan the Accuser Marvel Legends figure update will come packaged with his signature weapon the cosmi-rod. It will be available to pre-order for $38.99 starting tomorrow, December 13th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here on Amazon as an exclusive. Keep in mind that the link will be inactive until after the launch.

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Guardians of the Galaxy action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! As Supreme Public Accuser, Ronan enforces Kree justice with his cosmi-rod, the Universal Weapon, which often brings him into conflict with the space-faring races of the Marvel Universe. This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy action figure is detailed to look like the classic Ronan the Accuser character from Fantastic Four, Avengers and other classic Marvel comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

In other Marvel Legends news, Hasbro recently opened up pre-orders for a X-Men 60th anniversary Marvel Legends 5-pack with some very obscure villains. The figures in the box set include Random, Stryfe, Vertigo, Reaver Pretty Boy and Zero. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) and here on Amazon for $124.99 with a release date set for April / June 2023. Details about each of the figures and characters in the set can be found here.