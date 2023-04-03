Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reveals Multiple New Posters

pr

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has released several new posters, which you can view below!

New posters for "GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3" pic.twitter.com/gDThpCT9Fe — Media Verse News (@MediaVerseNews_) April 3, 2023

The new set of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 posters are each designed to promote a different premium format that the film will be shown in, upon release. That gallery of one-sheets includes the following:

A 4DX poster, featuring a classic Guardians of the Galaxy team image, as the march into battle. By Vol. 3 that "family" has grown bigger than ever, with Nebula, Cosmo, and Kraglin all in the lineup alongside Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Mantis, Gamora, and the latest iteration of Groot. Everyone looks snazzy in their new blue uniforms.

A Real 3D Poster featuring Rocket Raccoon working out complex equations on a chalkboard. No doubt some Guardians fans will be looking into those equations for hidden Easter eggs. The more heartbreaking thing is the caption Rocket has written: "I didn't ask for any of this".

An IMAX poster decorated as a solemn art deco portrait of the team sitting together. There are few smiles to be found, as everyone either looks ready to fight, or mournful that it could be their last one together...

A Screen X poster that showcases Rocket and hints at his role as the main character, showing him at the various stages of evolution the High Evolutionary ( Chukwudi Iwuji) put him through.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will introduce new Marvel Cinematic Universe characters that include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. Additionally, the film will include The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore's Nico Santos, and Borat 2's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog. Returning cast members include Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot).

Chris Pratt Talks Bittersweet Ending to Guardians of the Galaxy Trilogy

Chris Pratt recently sat down with Phaze Zero's Brandon Davis and shared the emotional experience of filming the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie:

"It was really emotional. It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world. It's been an incredible ten years. So to wrap it up in this way, it's, it's a little bit like your last day of school when you're a senior. You're so excited that it's over, but at the same time, you don't know if you're going to see any of your friends ever again. Some of them are going off to college, and some of them are leaving, and some are going in the Army. It's like entering a new phase, and a new chapter of your life. It's the turning of a page. So it's exciting, but it's emotional."

Guardian of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be in theaters on May 5th.