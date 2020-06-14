James Gunn Says New Guardians of the Galaxy Disney World Ride "Mind-Blowing"

James Gunn says that the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Walt Disney World will be “mind-blowing.” The director sat down for one of his infamous Instagram Q+A’s with fans this weekend. A lot of people want any and all details they can get about both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad. But, one fan really wanted to know if the filmmaker had seen anything about the new Guardians attraction coming to the Florida theme park in 2021. The fan specifically asked the director, “What will Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind look like at Disney World?” Well, next year feels like its quite a ways off, but Gunn had some time to at least clarify what he’s seen of the ride so far.

Gunn told the fan, “Utterly mind-blowing. I mean it. You guys are going to freak out. It’s incredible.”

Disney Parks provided a small first look at the ride near the end of last year. People were stoked that one of the most beloved Marvel movies would be getting its own ride at Walt Disney World. This comes after an initiative to renovate the Epcot portion of the resort. As an added bonus for Marvel fans, the Avengers Campus at that park should be up and operational by that time as well. The entire OmniCoaster is primed to direct fans towards the parts of the experience in order. Like some of the best Disney Parks rides, there’s a narrative element to the attraction.

Disney describes the upcoming ride as:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at Epcot. The adventure starts in the “Galaxarium,” a planetarium-like exhibition that explores the similarities and mysteries of the formation of Earth’s galaxy and Xandar. You will be invited to learn more about the treasures Xandar has to share – until the moment when the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive, and adventures across the cosmos ensue. The attraction will feature a new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering – a storytelling coaster that rotates 360 degrees to focus your attention on the action, including the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is still scheduled to open for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.

Are you looking forward to the Guardians of the Galaxy ride? Let us know down in the comments!

