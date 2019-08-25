Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Roller Coaster Announced for Walt Disney World’s Epcot

The Guardians of the Galaxy became one of Marvel Studios’ most unlikely hits when it debuted, and it has become a favorite with Disney Parks fans too. Disneyland was the first park to welcome the intergalactic team with an attraction a couple years back, and it seems Florida is ready to usher the heroes in.

After all, Epcot will be getting its own Guardians of the Galaxy ride to kick off a new park initiative.

Today, fans learned the news about Epcot’s plans for Marvel thanks to D23. The event held a panel today focused on all things parks, and it was there fans learned about Epcot’s World Discovery area.

“In World Discovery, stories about science, technology and intergalactic adventure come to life,” Disney Parks confirmed before sharing specific details about the upcoming ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at Epcot. The adventure starts in the “Galaxarium,” a planetarium-like exhibition that explores the similarities and mysteries of the formation of Earth’s galaxy and Xandar,” the company revealed.

“You will be invited to learn more about the treasures Xandar has to share – until the moment when the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive, and adventures across the cosmos ensue. The attraction will feature a new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering – a storytelling coaster that rotates 360 degrees to focus your attention on the action, including the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster.”

As you can see, this ride sounds rather different from the Guardians of the Galaxy attraction in California. The team’s first ride re-skinned the mechanics of The Tower of Terror, but this attraction will be a bit different. Epcot’s will mix education with action, and fans are excited to see Disney embrace its first-ever reverse launch coaster thanks to Marvel.

Currently, there is no word on when the ride will open in Epcot or begin production. Most recently, the park has been under construction for themed park areas like Pandora and Star Wars Land. D23 also confirmed Epcot will be getting an attraction based on Moana, so fans of both franchises can look forward to those rides going live down the line.

So, are you excited to see how this Guardians of the Galaxy attraction turns out…?