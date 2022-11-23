Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Kevin Bacon Addresses His MCU Debut

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special star Kevin Bacon addressed the first time he came up in the MCU. Speaking to Yahoo's Kevin Polowy, the beloved actor explained his stunned reaction to the name-drop in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Hearing yourself get referenced in any movie would be a shock. But, when you become a key part of one of the MCU's most beloved group of characters, it can be a lot to take in. Bacon was not expecting it, and James Gunn did not tip him off at all. Apparently, the two had worked together in the past, but he wasn't going to spoil the surprise. Fans and the star alike crowded into the theater to see the first Guardians and came away loving what they saw. Check out the entire story for yourself down below!

"I went to the first Guardians movie on opening weekend. For one thing, It looked great. I had worked with James Gunn, so I wanted to see what he could do with this crazy comic book franchise," Bacon began. "So, there I was, all alone in the theater and all of a sudden they're talking about me. That's a pretty out of body experience. Especially when its such a…It's one thing if a drama or a regular comedy does. But, they're in a whole other universe. A whole other world."

"I called my wife afterwards and said, 'You're not gonna believe what just happened. But, I'm not gonna tell you, we're gonna go back to this movie with you. It's a great movie, you're going to get a big kick out of it.' So, I took her back and didn't tell her what was going to happen," Bacon smiled. "She had the same experience I did."

Here's what Marvel Studios is saying about their highly-anticipated Holiday Special before it hits Disney+ at the end of the week: "In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios' Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97's with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon."

