James Gunn Reveals Major X-Men Connection in Guardians Holiday Special

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn revealed that there's an interesting X-Men connection in the Holiday Special. With the release date of the special presentation rapidly approaching, people want to know as much as possible heading in. A fan named Connor Moorhouse asked the director if Kevin Bacon's character had any connection to his old X-Men role. People who watched X-Men: First Class will remember his time as Sebastian Shaw in the Fox movie universe. Well, Gunn says that there's basically one combining thread, that he's the actor who played that character. He clarified, "Yes. He's playing the actor, Kevin Bacon, who played that character." No, everyone there won't be a surprise X-Men reveal in the special. It's more like a cool inclusion for fans of the director's work and throwback movie in general. Read it for yourself right here.

In a previous interview with Inverse, the actor said he would love to come back to Marvel if they would have him! "I've only played maybe two monsters, and one was a Mutant," Bacon previously told the outlet. "If that's what I'm playing, then it's great. I play a monster as a human being… I was in one side of the Marvel Universe. Do I still have an opportunity to get into the other side? It's a multiverse, right? I love that stuff.

(Photo: James Gunn/IG)

Comicbook.com talked to Gunn about everything Holiday Special this week. Brandon Davis asked about how this story heralds the end of the Guardians trilogy and how bringing Drax and Mantis to the forefront was a priority for the creative team.

"It's the end of the trilogy for all of the Guardians really," Gunn explained. Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff are Marvel favorites that people would have loved to have an entire Disney+ series with. But, the special will satisfy that itch for more Guardians content until Volume 3 arrives next year.

"I think it's such a unique relationship and they really are kind of like Abbot and Costello, but both are Costellos, but Drax is such an enormous Costello that he outweighs her Costello-ness," Gunn said. "I love the two of them. I love the two of them. I wanted to be able to put them at the center of the story as opposed to on the sidelines. I think both of them have, in the past few movies that weren't Guardians movies have been incredibly sidelined, haven't been utilized so much, and so being able to really tell their story and put their journey at the middle of this was important to me. And to be able to see how, just how talented those two actors are as comedians and dramatically especially, you see how good Pom is in this show."

