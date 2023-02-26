Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Regrets Awkward Pose on Poster

The marketing campaign for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now underway, getting fans excited (and emotionally compromised) about the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel. While the two trailers and various other reveals have definitely earned a lot of praise, it looks like one component has even annoyed one of the film's stars. In a recent post on TikTok, Nebula actress Karen Gillan addressed the pose that she is making on one of the newest Vol. 3 posters, arguing that it looks awkward.

"Okay, could anybody out there tell me what I was thinking when I decided to pose like this on an international, worldwide poster that will remain forevermore," Gillan says in the video. "I remember doing this pose and thinking 'I think I look pretty cool here.' So I take full responsibility for this choice. But oh my god, what am I leaning against? What is my elbow doing? Nope, doesn't look good now, either, does it? Maybe I should double down and try to make this pose a thing. Maybe I'll do it on a couple of red carpets, see if it takes. It might become like the new, like when men always check their cufflinks, maybe women will start [posing]. Probably not. I stared at it for so long, I was like 'Oh, maybe I'm reaching for a weapon to take out and fight someone.' And then I remembered that I'm not wearing a holster or anything that would carry a weapon, so it's not that either. You'll be seeing that pose again somewhere, when you least expect it. I'm going to bring it back for its return."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Vol. 3 will see the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo. Joining the cast are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Daniela Melchior and Nico Santos in currently-unknown roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters on Friday, May 5th.