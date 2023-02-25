Guardians of the Galaxy Star Reveals How Holiday Special Leads Into Vol. 3

One Guardian of the Galaxy explained how the Holiday Special led into the upcoming movie. A lot of stuff happened in the Disney+ special presentation. Pom Klementieff talked about the plot details that might color some of the action in Volume 3. Speaking to D23 Magazine, the Mantis actress revealed that Star-Lord's bond with his newly-discovered sister has enhanced their dynamic a bit. That small detail ended up being a pretty massive shock for many viewers at home. But, there were some Easter eggs in the prior movies that indicated that Peter Quill might have a sibling flying around out there somewhere.

Klementieff said, "Of course it creates a stronger bond between them. And it also brings bigger stakes. If anything happens to one of them, it's going to be even more emotional."

She went even further in discussing how tight-knit the filming for this last ride with the Guardians has been. "It was a long shoot, but it was such a beautiful shoot. What I remember Is, each time we were shooting a scene, we thought, 'Oh, this could be the last time we're shooting this as a group! So it made every scene very special, and very emotional as well," she recalled. "Even it the scene was funny, it was rooted in that feeling like the end to a chapter. So it really was special."

What Are The Expectations For Guardians Volume 3?

During the promotional run for Peacemaker, Gunn talked to Collider about how Guardians 3 was going. In his comments, the DC show brought Chukwudi Iwuji into the limelight for larger audiences. Apparently, the High Evolutionary actor has been crushing in test audience screenings. Even Kevin Feige is excited about what theaters are going to get to see with Volume 3

"It's going great. Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out," Gunn explained. "I think that I'm really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break. Kevin [Feige] went... They were all really, really, really stoked. But also, it's not going to be the movie people... It's different than what people are going to expect. It's a hard road, but I'm really happy with it so far."

Are you excited for Volume 3? Let us know down in the comments!