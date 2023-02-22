Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys Show off Groot's Surprising New Form

As it turns out, Grootmight be quite the fan of Red Bull. Judging by stills of Hasbro's upcoming Marvel Legends line for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the beloved character is going to have wings. Though we've gotten a glimpse at what appeared to be some form of shields in the film's teasers so far, the action figure sculpt makes it pretty evident the appendages are modeled after insect wings.

Not only that, but the Groot figure also comes with an adorable Baby Rocket toy. See it for yourself below.

Though little is still known about to plot of Vol. 3 publicly, Guardians star Dave Bautista has said he feels the threequel is better than either of the first two films in the franchise.

"It's very emotional. It's emotional, it's dark, and it's deep and it's inspiring. I think this is going to be a special… Obviously, I haven't seen it and I always feel like that every time," he admitted in an interview with Uproxx earlier this year. "I thought Guardians was going to be the best, or Guardians 2 was going to be the best. And after reading the script and after being on this film and filming it, it's just so much better."

"It's just so much better, so much deeper. It's so much more personal. And there's such a massive inspiring message to this film," Bautista added. "But I think it's going to be the best Guardians. I think unlike a lot of franchises, we're leaving with our best. We haven't been watered down as we've gone along, but I think we're leaving with our best film."

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

