New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Poster Released

Marvel's cosmic heroes are back for one last ride in a new poster for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The emotional trailer premiered during the Super Bowl, pulling at the heartstrings of all Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Actors such as Dave Bautista have openly stated how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the final times they reprise their star roles, and filmmaker James Gunn will slide from Marvel over to DC to oversee the studio's next slate of films. Before we shed literal tears of joy and sadness, let's all take a look at what the new poster has to offer.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 poster features Peter Quill, Mantis, Drax, Kraglin, Nebula, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Gamora, and Cosmo. The beautifully lit-up galaxy is in their background, and the phrase "Once More With Feeling" is found at the bottom portion of the poster.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Synopsis Revealed

As many expected all along, Rocket's life will be the one on the line when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 enters theaters later this year. In a new synopsis released by the team at Marvel Studios and Disney, it's confirmed Rocket is the member of the team staring death in the face as a central plot point to the threequel.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Adam Warlock Isn't a Hero, According to James Gunn

As has become the norm within the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the property's third feature will also feature multiple villains. During San Diego Comic-Con last July, it was revealed Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary will serve as the primary antagonist of the picture. Another antagonist fans can expect to see is Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), who will still be acting on the behalf of The Sovereign when the film picks up.

In a new piece shared in Empire Magazine, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn confirmed Adam Warlock is far from a good guy. "It's kind of more complicated than that," the filmmaker told the magazine. "But he's definitely not a good guy. What we're seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He's basically a baby."

Not only that, but it would seem Marvel Studios has big plans for the fan-favorite cosmic stalwart beyond Vol. 3. According to Gunn, Poulter was cast in part due to his "youthful" nature.

"People online were saying, 'Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock,'" Gunn continued. "I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5th.