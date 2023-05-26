Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Karen Gillan Reveals "Making of" Vlog That Got Her in Trouble With Marvel

Marvel Studios recently released the third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and fans have been loving it. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released to critical acclaim and quickly became the highest-grossing film in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film brings back the cast from the first two films, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, and more. Gillan has been posting some cool behind-the-scenes looks at the film, including one of her in therapy with her Nebula makeup. Now Gillan has posted the vlog that she made to document a day in the life while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

You can check out the video below.

Karen Gillan on Nebula and Gamora Switching Roles

Gillan recently told us that she and Zoe Saldana were hyper-aware while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that their characters have basically switched roles from when the first appeared in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

"It's kind of like we switched places in a weird way because Nebula is the more evolved, compassionate one out of the two of them," Gillan divulges. "I actually love this version of Gamora. She's so badass, doesn't take any prisoners and is aggressive and fun. We just played around with that dynamic and developed a fun way of greeting each other, which you'll see when you see the film.

High Evolutionary Actor Reveals Alternate Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Ending

During a recent appearance on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Iwuji revealed that the film has an alternate ending that shows the High Evolutionary alive and well.

"Well, let me just put it this way. I'm hoping you'll see an extended version or maybe an alternate ending, you know, that we certainly did film," Iwuji told us. "I mean the whole point in Marvel is that unless you see someone die they haven't necessarily died and even if they do die what does that mean in the multiverse, right? But, the point is that Rocket doesn't shoot me. They make a point of saying why don't you kill him and he says no, I'm not going to kill him. And you don't actually see me go down with the ship. So, I'll just leave it at that."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now!

What do you think about this? Have you seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!