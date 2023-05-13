Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Nico Santos Told Marvel Fans He Was Playing M.O.D.O.K. (Exclusive)

After years of being in the works and a lot of speculation, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally arrived in theaters this past weekend. The Marvel Cinematic Universe installment definitely included some surprises, and connections to Marvel Comics lore that fans might not have been expecting. Nico Santos, who joined the franchise as Recorder Theel in Vol. 3, originally poked fun at those Marvel ties when his casting was first announced. While speaking to ComicBook.com about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Santos revealed his reactions to some of the most peculiar fan theories he saw when his casting was first confirmed in June of 2022.

"Oh, my god. I think the funniest for me was back when I was still on Twitter land, where somebody was like, 'Is he playing MODOK?'" Santos explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I just answered, 'Yes, I'm playing MODOK.' Because they can just say they don't have to CGI me because I already look like MODOK, and I have the same size head and body. But I just kept telling people, people kept having these theories of who I was going to play. I just kept telling people that I was going to be playing Groot's gay Uncle Fruit, to just keep them quiet. I'm just like, 'Stop starting to speculate. You know I'm not going to tell you who I'm playing.'"

"I mean, we can tell you and never be heard from again," Recorder Vim actress Miriam Shor echoed.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Vol. 3 sees the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo. Joining the cast are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing exclusively in theaters.