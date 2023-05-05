Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Adds Superstore Star Nico Santos

✖





Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has added Crazy Rich Asians star Nico Santos to the cast. The MCU's massive sequel is quickly adding more and more talent to the ensemble. As the movie has already completed filming, Deadline learned that the Superstore actor was in the fold. Other names that have been linked to the project include Maria Bakalova and Daniela Melchior. Marvel Studios is playing coy about all of the possible roles these actors could be playing. Series director James Gunn isn't tipping his hand on anything so far out from Guardians Vol. 3. So, fans are left to wonder about all these different announcements. So many of the cosmic characters in the Marvel pantheon have made appearances recently. It seems as though Gunn's upcoming feature is going to kick all of that into overdrive.

When filming on the MCU movie wrapped recently, Gunn took a second to mark the end of this era on social media. It's hard to imagine, but it's been 10 years since Guardians of the Galaxy first hit the screen.

"After over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of #GotGVol3, presented to me by the camera crew. It was an easy shot of Rocket seated, 1st with @seangunn, & then nothing there, & took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot," Gunn said to his followers on Twitter. "The majority of the last ten years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians. I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX & editing, but it was still momentous to me."

"It is somewhat simple to explain to others how much I love this cast & crew. It is more difficult to explain how much I love these characters – that I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love," he continued. "Again, I'll still be working with them over the next year until release, but shooting that last shot was a reminder of the warm impermanence of life & love, & how that impermanence makes it so precious, so valuable, & is a good reason to be grateful for what I have right now."

You can check out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 are currently streaming on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is tabbed to rocket into theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are supposed to release this year.

