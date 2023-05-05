Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Nico Santos Reacts to Casting News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming last month, but casting news about the Marvel threequel continues to pour in. It was recently revealed that The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior will be appearing in the film as well as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star and Academy Award-nominee, Maria Bakalova. This week, more Guardians casting news broke when it was revealed Superstore alum Nico Santos would be appearing in the movie. This week, Santos took to Instagram to share the news.

"PUNCH ME! I mean pinch me! We wrapped a month ago but I've thought about my time on set every day since. THANK YOU @jamesgunn for your genius, kindness and for fostering and creating such an incredibly FUN world to work and play in. I believe it was early nineties r&b songstress Gabrielle who said 🎶Dreams can come true...🎶 Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go frolic in a meadow to celebrate all the joy I'm feeling..." Santos wrote. "❤️❤️❤️❤️," Gunn replied. You can check out the post below:

Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. There's already been a lot of speculation about the upcoming movie, and Gunn has previously hinted that it will include some major deaths, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to die.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax). Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). New additions to the cast also include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role. During a recent interview with The Playlist, Poulter spoke about the audition process and revealed he didn't know which part he was up for.

"I first auditioned in June of last year [2021], and that was the first time I auditioned, and then I kind of got the role in September, I think," Poulter explained. "And then started shooting in December... I didn't know what character, initially, I was auditioning for. I kind of knew sort of closer to the time [of casting] who I was reading for. Although I wasn't familiar with Adam Warlock beforehand, I was very familiar with Guardians of the Galaxy, and it was kind of my favorite 'planet' within the Marvel universe, if you like. I'm just a huge fan of the tone and the creativity and James Gunn's work and so many of the actors, you know, that I now get to call colleagues, which I'm very grateful for. So yeah, to have any kind of part in that world is very, very cool for me."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023.