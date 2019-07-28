Gunpowder Milkshake: Karen Gillan Prepares For Her Next Role in Unique Way

Avengers: Endgame and Jumanji star, Karen Gillan, has been keeping fans updated on the production of her latest project, Gunpowder Milkshake. The actor’s most recent Instagram post is a video of her going grocery shopping with the film’s director, Navot Papushado. Apparently, the two took over the art department’s job of stocking up Gillan’s character’s kitchen. She wanted to be involved in the process, and her videos make it seem like she was having a lot of fun on the journey.

“Today Gunpowder Milkshake director @navot and I ventured out to stock my character’s apartment with all her favourite foods. Normally the art department would handle this but we wanted her eating habits to be very specific to the character and I definitely wanted to nab a couple of bars for myself. Shhh don’t tell @studiocanal 😂,” she wrote.

In addition to Gillan, the star-studded Gunpowder Milkshake cast features Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House), Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery), and Angela Bassett (Black Panther). The cast seems to be really enjoying themselves behind-the-scenes. In fact, Gillan also recently shared an amazing video of the women having fun together.

In addition to having fun behind-the-scenes of Gunpowder Milkshake, Gillan also just wrapped production on Jumanji: The Next Level. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind. Currently, you can still see her in select theaters on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame.

Gunpowder Milkshake is expected to be released sometime in 2020.