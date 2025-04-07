Epic Games Store Has 3 Extra Free Games for 48 Hours Only

Epic Games Store users can score three extra free games over the next 48 hours, though an Amazon Prime subscription is needed. And an Amazon Prime subscription is needed because the offer comes the way of Prime Gaming, which currently has free Epic Games Store codes for three PC Games until April 9, when the offer expires.

The most notable of these three games is Crime Boss: Rockay City, a 2023 release from Ingame Studios and 505 Games. In addition to this, the following two games are also free on Epic Games Store via Prime Gaming: Skydrift Infinity and Sands of Aura. The latter is a 2023 release from Chashu Entertainment, while the former is a 2021 release from Digital Reality.

All three of these games are free to download until April 9, when the Prime Gaming and Epic Games Store deal will expire. Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game as well.

Crime Boss: Rockay City

About: “Rockay City. A thriving metropolis buzzing with excitement from sandy bays to towering skyscrapers. But beyond the glamourous neon-lit facades, a fierce turf war is raging… After the demise of the previous crime boss, a power-vacuum has appeared for a new King of Rockay City—and there are many sinister contenders fighting for the throne. Choose your crew based on their skills and expertise, execute daring missions, carry out staggering heists, and maybe you’ll walk away with the cash, the turf and, ultimately, the crown.”

Sands of Aura

About: “Sands of Aura is an open-world action adventure with a fantasy setting of a realm in its twilight–a world buried beneath a sea of sand. Sail across the sandseas to return life to a dying world in an unforgettable experience that is equal parts engaging story and unrelenting, souls-like combat.”

Skydrift Infinity

About: “Skydrift Infinity is an action-packed arcade game focusing on the experience of flying alone, and with others, in a light, quick, fast-paced style.”

While an Amazon Prime subscription is required to access these three free Epic Games Store downloads, an active subscription is not required to retain access to the trio. Once claimed, they are yours to keep forever.

For more Epic Games Store coverage — including all of the latest Epic Games Store news, all of the latest Epic Games Store rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Epic Games Store deals — click here.