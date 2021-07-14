Gunpowder Milkshake Gets Action-Packed Trailer From Netflix

✖

Netflix has a number of high-profile movies and television shows set to arrive this summer, and Gunpowder Milkshake is definitely chief among them. The R-rated action film boasts a star-studded ensemble and some high-octane action, and fans have definitely loved the glimpses they've seen of the project. On Tuesday, Netflix built upon that hype even more, releasing a full trailer for the film, which stars Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan and Game of Thrones' Lena Headey. The trailer, which is nearly two-and-a-half minutes long, can be found below.

Directed by Navot Papushado, the film focuses on Sam, a member of the same secret sisterhood of assassins as her mother, Scarlet. Three generations of these assassins join forces in an attempt to end the continuing cycle of violence.

Gunpowder Milkshake's full cast includes Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti.

You can check out the official synopsis for Gunpowder Milkshake below.

"Sam (KAREN GILLAN) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (LENA HEADEY), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily (CHLOE COLEMAN). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (MICHELLE YEOH, ANGELA BASSETT and CARLA GUGINO). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them."

What do you think of the newest trailer for Gunpowder Milkshake? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Gunpowder Milkshake debuts on Netflix on July 14th.