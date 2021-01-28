Guy Ritchie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at New Movie Featuring Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham

✖

Last month, it was announced that Guy Ritchie's next movie would feature Fast & Furious franchise star Jason Statham as well as Parks and Rec alum Aubrey Plaza. Ritchie is known for many films ranging from Snatch and Sherlock to the recent Aladdin and The Gentleman, and his new untitled production is currently underway. The movie is still being referred to as "Five Eyes" on IMDb, but a new post from Ritchie shows that they still have not settled on an official title for the thriller. In the new post, Ritchie shared some behind-the-scenes clips from the movie, which also features Bugzy Malone and Cary Elwes.

"Week two. Turkey. Some old friends and some new on set. #UntitledGuyRitchieFilm @TheBugzyMalone @evilhag @Cary_Elwes," Ritchie wrote. The movie is also expected to feature Josh Harnett, but the Die Hart star does not appear to be in the clip. You can watch the video, which features Ritchie directing in a mask, in the tweet below:

Plaza shared the post with a prayer hands emoji and Elwes posted the video to his page. "Having the time of my life working with the magnificently talented @realguyritchie on his latest action thriller starring the great #jasonstatham Part of a fabulous team including @evilhag @TheBugzyMalone @miramax Stay tuned," Ewles wrote. Malone also shared Richie's post, writing, "Round 2 lets go! 🎞🎥"

You can read a description of Ritchie's new film here: "The story follows MI6 guns-and-steel agent (Statham) who is recruited by a global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity, and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker."

Deadline previously reported that STX "aggressively" pursued Ritchie's film, which was sold at the TIFF virtual salesroom, becoming one of the event's biggest successes. Ritchie is directing and producing the movie, which was written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, who also penned Ritchie's 2019 movie, The Gentleman.

Are you excited about Ritchie's new movie? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Stay tuned for more updates on Guy Ritchie's upcoming thriller.