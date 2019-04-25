Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Had COVID-19, Experiencing Long-Lasting Symptoms

The ongoing impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt across the globe more than a year after the virus was first reported, and Avengers: Endgame's Pepper Potts actress Gwyneth Paltrow has now opened up about her experience with coronavirus during a recent editorial for her lifestyle brand Goop. Though she doesn't specify when she came down with the virus, Paltrow says she is still dealing with the lingering aftereffects of her bout with COVID-19 which prompted her to seek medical help in tackling the long-term symptoms.

"A little background: I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog," wrote Paltrow. "In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body."

The rest of her post details a prolonged detox process she's undergoing with the influence of medical practitioner Dr. Will Cole. You can read more about her experiences in the link above.

Paltrow is the latest celebrity to address her COVID-19 diagnosis, and many of the experiences among those affected tend to wildly differ between asymptomatic to major health scares. After Tom Hanks and NBA player Rudy Gobert tested positive on March 11, 2020, the entire world began entering various stages of lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Since then, Robert Pattinson's positive diagnosis forced a temporary shutdown on The Batman, WWE Legend Mick Foley opened up about his struggles with symptoms, and Dwayne Johnson revealed he and his entire family had contracted the virus.

“I’ve been through some doozies in the past. I’ve gone around and gotten my ass kicked a little bit in the past," said Johnson in an Instagram video. "I’ve had some challenges, but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or being broke, which I have been more than a few times. The reason that this feels different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family. Protect my children, my loved ones. It is our, I mean you guys, all of our number one priority….We are on the other side of COVID-19, and we are stronger and healthier.”

As vaccinations continue to roll out, it remains to be seen just when the pandemic will get under control. Continue to stay safe and respect one another as we begin the second year of life with COVID-19.